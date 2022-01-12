Evansville Police conducting large load escort to move CenterPoint Energy electrical transformer

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department will be conducting a large load escort on Wednesday to move a large electrical transformer for CenterPoint Energy.
The escort is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and EPD is advising drivers to avoid traveling on roads along the planned route. The escort is currently North Oak Hill Road.
Officials say the route is planned as the following:
- East Bergdolt Road
- North Oak Hill Road
- West Kansas Road
- South HWY 57
- North HWY 41
- West Boonville New Harmony Road
- South HWY 65
- West HWY 66
- South University Parkway
- East Upper Mt Vernon Road