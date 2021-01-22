Evansville Police continue investigating shooting of teenager

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – We’re continuing to follow the investigation of the shooting of an Evansville teenager last night.

It happened around 5:30 P.M. Thursday near a store on East Virginia Street.

Last night, several officers were in an alley and the parking lot searching for evidence and suspects in the case. Today, it’s a much quieter scene as the investigation goes on. Some neighbors say this latest incident has them questioning the neighborhood’s safety.

“I was sitting, watching some TV, and then I heard a pop,” said John Hunsaker, who lives by the scene of Thursday’s shooting. That pop got his attention. So did the other approaching sounds and lights.

“Then, I hear some more sirens and some lights,” he recalled. “They all come to stops. I start seeing all the red flashing lights, and that’s when I said, ‘Well, I better find out what is going on.'”

He lives next to where police say a juvenile was shot in the chest in the lot behind Virginia Food Market on the 600 block of East Virginia. The victim claimed he was robbed before the shooting.

“One officer told the other officer, she found a casing laying over here, which was a shell casing. I said, ‘Well, what did we do? Have another shooting?’ She said, ‘Yes, sir,'” Hunsaker said.

“No one really said there was an argument, screaming, yelling, anything like that. It just sounded like a bunch of people hanging out and before you know it, you heard a shot being fired,” added Sgt. Nick Winsett of Evansville Police Dept.

He also says he didn’t know of the victim’s condition as of this afternoon. Four people were questioned by officers, but no one has been charged so far. Sgt. Winsett says detectives are concentrating on at least one suspect.

“We’re hoping that this isn’t starting off more of that type of thing,” he said, referring to the shooting being the start of another series of shootings similar to what the city experienced at times last year.

Hunsaker says this and other past incidents in this neighborhood has him wondering about safety.

“What do you do? You can’t have your grandkids walking around? You can’t even have your kids and your wife walking around. And it’s terrible,” Hunsaker said.

Sgt. Winsett adds he doesn’t know of any past incidents that led up to yesterday’s shooting.

(This story was originally published on January 22, 2021)