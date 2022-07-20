EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are continuing to search for a suspect in an early morning shooting that happened on South Fulton Avenue in Evansville on Tuesday.

Police say the shooting happened just before 3:30, and the victim may have been on a bicycle when he was shot. Police say the victim, later identified as 39-year-old Aaron Martin Plocik, was seriously injured, but was awake when officers found him. Police say Plocik was able to tell officers on the way to the hospital that the shooter was a man wearing a mask and a dark shirt.

Police focused their search along the riverfront, including on board the LST-325. A suspect has not been identified by police at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7896