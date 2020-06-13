Evansville Police Department called to assist in fire investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department was called to assist in an investigation following a mattress fire at an apartment on the 2800 block of Lodge Ave. Friday aftenoon.

Crews arrived at the scene shortly after 3 P.M. Friday afternoon and found smoke coming from one apartment and the mattress fire was quickly extinguished. Officials say fire damage was limited to the bedroom and there was only limited smoke damage throughout the unit. No structural damage was found.

The Evansville Fire Department says there was recent criminal activity at that address.

(This story was originally published on June 13, 2020)

