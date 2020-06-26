Evansville Police Department looking for missing person

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department is looking for a woman who was first reported missing Monday.

Dawnita Wilkerson was last seen by her family Sunday and is approximately 5’3”, 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 812-436-7979.

(This story was originally published on June 26, 2020)

