Evansville Police Department looking to identify duo after debit card reported stolen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Evansville Police Department

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department released several pictures of a man and woman who were together at a Rural King around the time a stolen debit card was reportedly used.

Photos: Evansville Police Department

A caller reported that her debit card was being used at different locations around Evansville, including that Rural King. Anyone who can identify the pair is asked to call 812-436-7959 or 1-800-78-Crime.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 2, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories