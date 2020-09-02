Evansville Police Department looking to identify duo after debit card reported stolen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department released several pictures of a man and woman who were together at a Rural King around the time a stolen debit card was reportedly used.





A caller reported that her debit card was being used at different locations around Evansville, including that Rural King. Anyone who can identify the pair is asked to call 812-436-7959 or 1-800-78-Crime.

