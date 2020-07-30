Evansville Police Department looking to identify suspects

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department is looking to identify a man and a woman believed to be involved in a transaction using a stolen credit card.



Photos: Evansville Police Department

The incident happened at a Walmart on Burkhardt Rd. in Evansville. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 812-436-7959.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 30, 2020)

LATEST CRIME NEWS: