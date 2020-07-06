Evansville Police Department looking to identify two suspects

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department released several pictures of two suspects they believe are responsible for a wallet theft at an east side Target June 20.













Photos: Evansville Police Department

A male suspect reportedly distracted the victim while the female suspect took her wallet from a shopping cart before they left in a white SUV-style vehicle and charged $4,000 to the victim’s credit card.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 812-436-7968.

(This story was originally published on July 6, 2020)

