Evansville Police Department looking to identify two suspects

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department released several pictures of two suspects they believe are responsible for a wallet theft at an east side Target June 20.
A male suspect reportedly distracted the victim while the female suspect took her wallet from a shopping cart before they left in a white SUV-style vehicle and charged $4,000 to the victim’s credit card.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 812-436-7968.
(This story was originally published on July 6, 2020)
