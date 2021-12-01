Evansville Police donate to family battling childhood cancer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department announced they’ve come together to raise several thousands of dollars to give back to those in need.

Starting in September, the EPD says they made an initiative to raise money for cancer awareness. The department began selling custom gold patches to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer, officials say.

“Without the help of the community, these donations wouldn’t be possible,” a spokesperson with the EPD said on social media. “Thank you for supporting the Police Department in the initiative to fight cancer.”

After seeing success with the gold patches, officials with the department say they sold custom pink EPD patches to raise money and awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness month. Along with the patches, money was raised with their ‘Cops For A Cure’ t-shirts.

Through the sale of patches and t-shirts, as well as the help of EPD officers raising money online, the EPD revealed over $5,000 was raised in total.

The Evansville Police Department says one local family battling childhood cancer received a donation, and the remainder of the money was distributed between the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, Deaconess Foundation and Women’s Hospital and to the American Cancer Society.

If you are still interested in purchasing a gold EPD patch, pink EPD patch or a ‘Cops for A Cure’ t-shirt, the department says you can purchase them at the EPD Records lobby located in the Civic Center.