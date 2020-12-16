Evansville Police handing out toys to children and parents

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police will be handing out toys to children and families Wednesday night. Freddy & Boomer from the Indiana Fever & Indiana Pacers will join EPD to hand out toys.

Cars cannot start lining up at the Civic Center until 5 p.m.

Most of the toys they have are for grade school aged children. Once all of the cars that have kids in them have been taken care of, Evansville police will allow those without children to take toys for kids who aren’t there.

(This story was originally published on December 16, 2020)

