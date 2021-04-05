Evansville Police implementing off-road units

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – If you are walking the Evansville Greenway you might see police officers on ATVs, horses, and bicycles. EPD officers will also be walking around local parks.

All of this is part of the 2021 Non-Motorist Grant, and it’s aimed to getting police out to get to know the community while social distancing.

Sgt. Nick Winsett says he doesn’t foresee a lot of issues, but he hopes the extra visibility will quell any issues that might arise.

Officers will patrol between the Evansville Water Treatment Plant and Stringtown Road beginning Friday.

(This story was originally published on April 5, 2021)