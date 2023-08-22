EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT) – Authorities are at the scene of a stolen vehicle that rolled over on Edson and Sweetser on Tuesday.

Authorities say the car rolled over on Edson Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Police confirmed that one juvenile who was in the vehicle is in custody, but the driver ran away from the scene.

A heavy police presence is visible in the area, and authorities appear to be setting up a perimeter.

Eyewitness News has a crew en route, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.