EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating an accident that slowed traffic on the Lloyd Expressway on Monday morning

Police say a man was working on his car in the westbound lane of traffic on the Lloyd Expressway near Burkhardt when another car hit his car. The man working on the car was taken to a hospital for possible leg and wrist injuries, while police say the other driver only had a minor injury and was released.

Officers say they do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors, but the driver of the second car is being tested. Officers also say it was still dark when the accident occurred, but the driver of the stalled car did not have any hazard lights on which made it difficult to see his car.