Evansville Police investigate death after woman dropped off at hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating a woman’s death after she was dropped off on Tuesday morning by someone who claimed he didn’t know her.

Police say just before 5 a.m. a man came into a hospital with an unconscious woman who was in cardiac arrest. Police say, after CPR was attempted for five minutes, ER doctors declared the woman dead.

The man told hospital staff he saw the victim walking and she looked like she needed help.

Officers say the man was gone when they arrived at the hospital. Police were able to identify the man, and hope to talk to him about what happened.

Police say the woman’s identity and manner of death will be released pending the coroner’s report. An autopsy is scheduled but has not yet taken place.

This is an ongoing investigation.