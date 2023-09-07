EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Evansville Dispatch confirms a call reporting a shooting came in at 6:25 this evening.

Dispatch says the call was reported in the 700 block of North Green River Road near Eastland Mall. Officers are still on the scene and have taped off the area near Boot Barn.

Police investigate shooting near Eastland Mall

Officers are also investigating another crime scene over by Longhorn Steakhouse. Our crew on the scene tells us that there is a car with bullet holes near the restaurant.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the scene and we’re working to get more information.