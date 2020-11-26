Evansville police investigate Tuesday robbery

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is investigating a Tuesday evening robbery that took place in a home in the 2000 block of Taylor Ave. Police say the robbery happened between 6 and 6:23 p.m.

Officers were called to the home about holdup. Police spoke to two victims, who said they met two people in the area of the 1600 block of Cass Court to sell an iPhone. The suspects walked up to one of the victim’s vehicle at the meeting place and got into the backseat. After getting in the vehicle, the suspects pulled out handguns and put them to the back of victims heads, according to police. The suspects told the victims not to move or they would kill them. The suspects then took an iPhone 8+ as well as a wallet that contained credit and ID cards.

The suspects were both described described as two men. Officers checked the area of robbery but were unable to locate the suspects. The total value of the theft was about $180, police said.

(This story was originally published on November 25, 2020)

