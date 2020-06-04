Evansville Police investigate west side stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating on the city’s west side after a fight left one person stabbed early Thursday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m., officers received a call of a stabbing in the 2100 block of West Franklin Street.

Officers say a fight broke out in the parking lot of a business along West Franklin.

One person was stabbed and another was threatened, police say.

The person who was stabbed, and the individual with the knife, were both transported to nearby hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 4, 2020)