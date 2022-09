EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating after a juvenile is shot late Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of South Garvin Street around 8:48 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they say they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

The juvenile was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story.