Evansville Police investigating after man’s body is found near North Main Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Officers say they were called to the area of N. Main St. near Turoni’s around 3 p.m. Monday about a report of a dead body. The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the victim as Burk Jones, 56, of Evansville.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. EPD is investigating Jones’ death as a homicide. If you have any information you’re asked to contact their Adult Investigation Unit at 812-436-7979.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 18, 2020)
