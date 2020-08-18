Evansville Police investigating after man’s body is found near North Main Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Officers say they were called to the area of N. Main St. near Turoni’s around 3 p.m. Monday about a report of a dead body. The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the victim as Burk Jones, 56, of Evansville.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. EPD is investigating Jones’ death as a homicide. If you have any information you’re asked to contact their Adult Investigation Unit at 812-436-7979.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 18, 2020)

