Evansville police investigating after SUV set on fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a man says his SUV was set on fire.

Police were called Friday around 8 p.m. to a parking lot in the 600 block of E Eichel, where they met with the vehicle’s owner. He told police the last person in his SUV was a co-worker eating lunch and he had left the keys in the passenger seat and locked them inside.

The victim said he had contacted a locksmith and went outside to wait when he realized his vehicle was on fire. He said he had recently ended a relationship and believe his ex was likely involved.

Fire officials said it appeared the fire started just outside the driver’s door.

