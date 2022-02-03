Evansville Police investigating an animal cruelty situation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are investigating an animal cruelty situation.

Officers were called to the 300 block of East Michigan Street Wednesday for a report of abandoned animals at a home.

When they arrived, Evansville Animal Care and Control told officers several animals were left in a burnt down home as well as outside of the house.

One of the animals died.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.