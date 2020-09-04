Evansville Police investigating fight that led to overnight shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are looking for a suspect after an early Friday morning shooting sent a man to the hospital.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of south Lincoln Park Drive around 2:15 a.m. for reports of a fight between two men at the Circle K gas station at Weinbach and Washington.

When EPD arrived, they tell Eyewitness News the men were gone, but heard several gunshots nearby.

Officers found a man shot several times on south Lincoln Park Drive.

The man was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he is in stable condition.

Evansville Police have no suspects in custody at this time.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 4, 2020)