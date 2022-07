EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are looking for answers after a shooting late Tuesday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. Police are not sure where the shooting took place but say the victim was found in the 600 block of Sweetser Avenue near Linwood.

We’re told the victim was shot in the head but sustained only minor injuries. The victim was treated on scene and released.

Officers say the victim is not cooperating in the investigation.