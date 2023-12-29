HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Authorities are investigating the theft of a hairless guinea pig that was stolen from the Pet Food Center on North First Avenue earlier this week.

According to a media report, an employee at the store reported the animal missing from its cage on Thursday morning. Police say surveillance footage shows a suspect take the guinea pig out of its cage and hiding it inside her shirt. You can see images from the surveillance footage in the window below.

An employee at the store said a guinea pig and gerbil were also stolen from the Pet Food Center on Green River Road a few days ago. It is not known at this time if the same suspect was involved.