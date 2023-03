HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police are at the scene of a reported shooting on the city’s southeast side.

Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of south Walnut Lane near Pollack Avenue around 3 p.m. on Friday. Police say someone called 911 to report a shooting, and a male who initially left the scene with a wounded leg came back to speak to police.

Officials say the male had a non-life threatening injury and he went to a hospital.

This is a developing story.