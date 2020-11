EVANSVILLE, IN. – (WEHT) – Evansville Police say officers are on the scene of a shooting this Thanksgiving morning in the 200 block of E. Eichel Avenue on the city’s near North Side.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

EPD says a suspect is not in custody at this time.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 26, 2020)