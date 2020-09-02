Evansville Police investigating shooting, houses hit with bullets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are on the scene of a shooting on the city’s near north side.

No one was seriously injured, but witnesses tell police someone fired several shots on Negley Avenue near Joan Court.

Police say at least three houses were hit and a bullet went through the wall of a home and landed on a child while he was playing video games.

The child’s father says his son’s stomach was burned — but he was not seriously injured.

“It made me very, very upset, you know. I mean, I got three kids and that’s all I have. And just for somebody to just shoot up houses that didn’t do anything to them… It’s uncalled for, man,” Eddie Gonzales said.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 2, 2020)