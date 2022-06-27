EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a business in the 900 block of South Kentucky Avenue near Washington around 3:15 a.m.

They say that is where they found a person who had been shot.

According to a police report, officers provided medical treatment until EMS arrived and transported the victim to the hospital.

There is no word on their condition at this hour.

Officers say there was also damage to the business as well as a nearby vehicle from the gunfire.