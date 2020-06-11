Evansville Police investigating shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 2000 block of North 7th Ave just after 9 p.m.

One person was shot in a lower extremity and was taken to the hospital.

There is no suspect at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

(This story was originally published on June 11, 2020)

