Evansville police investigating shots fired from two vehicles

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville police are investigating another shots fired incident that happened Saturday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of SE Second St in Evansville around 3 p.m. Saturday.
According to police reports, people inside of two vehicles shot at each other while driving toward Adams and SE Second. Officers say some nearby property and cars were hit.
Police say they recovered several shell casings from the scene.
(This story was originally published on December 27, 2020)
