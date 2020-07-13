Evansville Police investigating southside shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city’s southside that left one man with injuries to his legs.

EPD responded to a shots fired call on Saturday July 11 at 10:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Sunburst Boulevard.

When officers arrived they found a man who had blood coming from his shorts. After investigating, they could tell the victim had been shot twice, in both legs. The man was transported to the hospital by an ambulance. He is expected to survive his injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information about this case to please call the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-7981, or 812-436-7979.

(This story was originally published on July 13, 2020)