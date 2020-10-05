Evansville Police investigating storage unit break-ins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Police are investigating after someone reportedly broke into 22 storage units at A-1 Storage on north Weinbach Ave. around 11:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Officials say none of the locks were cut but the owner says someone broke the brackets off some of the doors and kicked in some others, adding he is not sure how many items are missing. The owner also says he is calling people who rented the affected units so they can take an inventory of their individual storage units.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 5, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: