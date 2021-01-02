Evansville police investigating strangulation report

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville police were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in the 4700 block of Spring Valley Rd. around 6:30 p.m. Friday. According to dispatch, the offender had a gun.

Media reports say the offender was gone by the time police arrived. The victim told police she met the man on a dating app and invited him over to hang out. She told police he showed her that he had a gun in his pants when he got there.

The victim said they played video games for a while before watching a movie. She told police that was when he started making sexual advances toward her and she told him to stop multiple times. She said he got mad and called her names. She said she asked him to leave and he flipped a table.

The victim says, after asking him to leave a second time, he grabbed her and threw her into a corner before he started choking her. She told police she saw him reach for his waistband near the gun and kicked him in the groin. That’s when she says he left and headed south toward Green River Rd.

The victim refused AMR and said a family member would take her to the hospital. Police took pictures of her injuries with a body camera. Police say she had a scrape on her right should blade and marks across her collar bone.

The victim told police the offender was a black male around 5’10” and was wearing dark pants, light brown work boots, and a black leather jacket with a red/gray zip up jacket underneath.

A police K9 was called to track the offender, but officers were unable to find him.