Evansville police investigating toddler’s death after being found not breathing

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police are investigating after a father found his 2-year-old not breathing when he went to check on her Thursday morning.

EPD were called to East Buena Vista near Weaver Road around 9 a.m. Thursday. The first responding officer started CPR on the child before Evansville Fire Department arrived. Unfortunately, live-saving attempts were not successful and the child died.

The father told police he had put his daughter to bed the night before around 9:30. He said when he went to check on her in the morning, he found her unresponsive.

The investigation is ongoing.

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)