Evansville Police investigating two overnight shootings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating two early Tuesday morning shootings within minutes of each other.

Officers were called to the 4500 block of Longfield Drive around 1:45 Tuesday morning after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. When they arrived, officers say they found a man in the street, who had been shot in his right eye. He was taken to the hospital.

Neighbors tell Eyewitness News there was a commotion coming from the home earlier in the evening. They also say they saw a car pull up to the house moments before the shots were fired.

Witnesses say the person who was shot tried to break a window next to the door, and somebody inside started shooting.

The alleged shooter, Jesse Tanner Bryant, 28, told police he shot in self defense. Bryant claims an intruder threatened him, and he fired the gun out of fear. Nobody has been arrested.

Around the same time as the shooting on Longfield Drive, authorities were investigating a stolen vehicle when they found a gunshot victim in Bayard Park Drive between Morton and South Evans.

Officers say a man in the car had been shot twice, once in the arm and the again in the leg. The man told officers he had been shot a few blocks away. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

EPD says the victim is not cooperating at this point.

(This story was originally published on July 21, 2020)