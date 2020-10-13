Evansville Police Department K9 dies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Axel, an Evansville Police Department K9, has died after eight years of service. The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association (SIPCA) says the duo of Axel and Officer Zach Elfreich was one of the best Evansville has ever seen.

Axel competed in a variety of regional and national competitions, winning or finishing in the top 20 of every competition he entered. Axel also won regional Top Dog honors from the USPCA several times in his career. No cause of death was publicly released.

(This story was originally published on October 13, 2020)

