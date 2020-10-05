Evansville Police looking for help in Haynie’s Corner robbery case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Evansville Police are looking for the public’s help in a robbery investigation at the Haynie’s Corner Market.

Police say the robbery happened around 10:15 Monday morning, adding the masked suspect threatened the clerk unless they gave them money from the register. The suspect then reportedly walked behind the counter, took the money, and left. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

(This story was originally published on October 5, 2020)

