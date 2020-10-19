Evansville Police looking for help in identifying theft suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police are looking for a suspect believed to be using a stolen debit card.

Police say the victim reported the debit card stolen October 7. The victim said her bank had alerted her that the card had been used eight times at the Casey’s General Store on S Green River Rd and at least once at the Marathon gas station at 8th and Bellemeade Ave.

The suspect was described as wearing blue jeans, black t-shirt, camo baseball hat, with a camo face mask covering his face.







Police have released photos of the suspect. If anyone recognizes this person they are asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit at 812-436-9767, or the We Tip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 19, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: