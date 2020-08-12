Evansville police looking for information after man shot in leg

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department says they were called to Deaconess Midtown Hospital around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday after a man arrived with a gunshot wound in his leg.

The victim reportedly refused to give any details about the shooting, saying only he was walking at the time of the shooting but didn’t know where he was or who shot him. The victim’s girlfriend drove him to the hospital and reportedly told police she picked him up on the east side but could not give an exact location.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 812-436-7979.

