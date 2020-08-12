Evansville Police looking for information in excavator theft case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department is searching for information after an excavator was reportedly stolen from a business on the 6000 block of E. Morgan Ave. in July.
Video from the business reportedly show a man walking up to the excavator, loading it onto a trailer, and then driving away with it. Pictures released by the EPD show the man, the excavator, and a vehicle believed to be a light-colored older model Chevy Tahoe. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call 812-436-7989 or 812-436-7979.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 12, 2020)
