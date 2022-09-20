EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are looking for suspects in another early morning shooting.

This one happened just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Iowa Street.

According to officers, a man was sitting in his vehicle when another vehicle pulled up.

Two men then reportedly got out and began shooting at the victim.

We’re told the victim suffered minor injuries to his head. He is currently being treated at a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

The search for suspects is ongoing.