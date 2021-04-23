Evansville police looking for vehicle vandal

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A vandalized car has captured the attention of police investigators. A woman called police Friday morning after finding her Chevy Camaro heavily damaged. This happened at the Grove Apartments downtown near 1st and Adams Street.

The car was covered in paint, mirrors smashed, tail-lights broken and tires flattened. The victim told investigators she heard noises outside and saw someone vandalizing the car before running away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evansville Police Department.

(This story was originally published on April 23, 2021)