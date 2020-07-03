Evansville Police looking to identify truck

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department released pictures of a car believed to be involved in a hit and run June 8.





Images: Evansville Police Department

The incident happened on the 1500 block of W. Franklin Street. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 812-436-7942.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 3, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS