Evansville police not planning to file charges in connection to shooting incident at Cracker Barrel

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville police say they do no anticipate filing charges in connection with the shooting incident at a Cracker Barrel on Saturday. Police consider the incident an accident.

At the eastside Cracker Barrel on Saturday, police say a round was fired when somebody went to pick up their bag. A Derringer hand gun was inside the bag. One person had a small abrasion to her leg, but refused medical treatment.

(This story was originally published on December 14, 2020)

