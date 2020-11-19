Evansville Police Officer Smith receiving Attorney General’s ‘Distinguished Service’ award

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville Police officer is being acknowledged for going above-and-beyond the call of duty, and is receiving some major recognition.

Officer Philip Smith will be receiving the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing.

The award is only given to 23 police officers nationwide.

A ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday morning at Glenwood Leadership Academy.

(This story was originally published on November 19, 2020)

