HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville Police officer has filed a lawsuit against the department alleging discrimination based on his race and disability.

According to documents, plaintiff John Porter Jr. has worked with EPD since 2014 and was promoted to the position of Uniform Narcotics Detective in January 2020, but he was demoted to patrol man without prior disciplinary action. Porter’s supervisor allegedly said he was demoted because he had too many doctor’s appointments or comp days. Porter says he had to take more comp days because of his medical conditions.

The lawsuit filed by Porter claims that white officers were allowed to use comp days and run personal errands without question. Porter also alleged that other officers would harass him for being African-American. Porter also claimed that a lesser qualified white officer was awarded a position on the Violent Incident Prevention Enforcement Response unit that he also applied for.

Porter is suing to receive a promotion the lawsuit claims he would have been awarded absent the department’s discriminatory actions, as well as paying all lost wages and benefits. You can read the lawsuit in the window below:

Eyewitness News was unable to contact Evansville Police for comment, however in the past they have said they do not comment on ongoing litigation.