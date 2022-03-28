EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says officers will be out on full force this spring to make sure children stay safe when traveling to and from school.

Officers will be positioned over the next couple of weeks along bus routes and in school zones. EPD says they’ll be on high alert for stop-arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving.

According to the police department, they’re joining with 200 other police agencies in an ongoing effort to prevent reckless driving in school zones and around buses. Police statistics show that more than 2,700 drivers were cited for stop-arm violations by Indiana law enforcement last year alone.

Officers urge drivers to slow down, pay attention to the road and to never pass a bus that has its red lights flashing and stop arm extended. They say it’s also important when approaching a school bus to be prepared to stop.