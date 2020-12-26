EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police and fire are on the scene of a crash with injuries on the Lloyd Expressway at Brentwood Drive. The call came in around 3 p.m.
Police Sgt. Evans confirmed two vehicles collided and one flipped over. The cause of the crash remains unknown.
Eyewitness News is working to learn more.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on December 26, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- UE faculty votes no confidence in president’s plan; USI faculty releases statement of support
- Evansville man faces charges in Christmas stabbing incident
- Evansville police on the scene of injury crash
- Cash Only: Walmart says some stores affected by AT&T outage from Nashville explosion
- EFD responds to early morning electrical fire