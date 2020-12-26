Evansville police on the scene of injury crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police and fire are on the scene of a crash with injuries on the Lloyd Expressway at Brentwood Drive. The call came in around 3 p.m.

Police Sgt. Evans confirmed two vehicles collided and one flipped over. The cause of the crash remains unknown.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 26, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: