EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police responded to a shooting at a familiar location Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of East Mulberry Street around 11:30 p.m. This is just north of Bayard Park.

They found two victims at the scene. Both were alert and talking to authorities.

They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators say there are currently no suspects.

This is just the latest in a string of shootings over the past week in Evansville, one of which happened at this same location.

On the evening of August 9, officers were called to this same block of Mulberry Street just before 10 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Ronald Eugene Eastwood, 35, with gunshot wounds. He later died at a local hospital.

Police say the latest victims were neighbors of Eastwood, but the victims tell police they did not know him beyond living next door to him.

Police are still looking for suspects in that case as well.