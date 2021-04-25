Evansville police respond to back-to-back crashes on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – One man was arrested on intoxicated driving charges after a crash on the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville.

Evansville police had initially responded to an unrelated hit and run on the Lloyd just east of US 41 around 2:34 a.m. Saturday. A witness said a vehicle was speeding eastbound, hit the barrier wall on the south side of the street just west of 41, and continued on before stopping just east of 41.

The witness also said two Black males got out of the car and got in a silver Crown Victoria, but two Dodge Chargers also stopped. Then all three vehicles continued eastbound on the Lloyd.

The crashed vehicle was towed, and there was minor damage to the barrier wall.

While on the scene, police heard a crash to the west, where they found a truck had rear-ended a tractor trailer. Police say the truck driver’s eyes were glassy and his speech was slurred and lethargic.

Jeremiah Caine Shoptaugh, 36, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver, identified as Jeremiah Caine Shoptaugh, 36, of Evansville, was taken to a local hospital, where he was read his Miranda Rights and said he did not want to talk to police officers. Police were unable to get a blood draw because Shoptaugh refused to sign the hospital’s release form.

Shoptaugh was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

(This story was originally published on April 25, 2021)